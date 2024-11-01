Ground reality is that J&K is UT today: LG

Criticises Politicians For Skipping Official Celebrations, Says It Reflects Their ‘Dual Character’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday criticised the politicians who did not attend the Union Territory Foundation Day, saying it reflected their “dual character.”

“I am seeing that those who took oath as MLA of a Union Territory and often refer to the Constitution of India (are not here),” Sinha said in his address at the UT’s fifth Foundation Day.

“The ground reality is that it is a UT today. When it will be made a state, and we want it to be a state, we will celebrate statehood foundation day as well. This shows their dual character,” he added.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister has assured that statehood will be given at an appropriate time,” the Lt Governor said.

He congratulated and extended his felicitations to the people of Jammu Kashmir on the occasion. He extended his gratitude to every section of the society, Police, Security Forces, Administrative apparatus and all stakeholders for their contribution to J&K’s progress and working tirelessly for a secure and prosperous Union Territory.

Sharing J&K’s “exceptional” journey towards peace, progress and prosperity, the Lt Governor said the achievements of the past 5 years of transformation is a report card of the commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the people of J&K.

“I am happy today J&K stands proudly on national stage- tall, self-reliant, and full of self-confidence. A strong foundation has been laid for speedy development in all the sectors. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have fulfilled the aspirations of the people,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the progressive policies and reforms and the unprecedented growth registered across the sectors in J&K.

Our economic fundamentals are strong. Peace, stability, rule of law and time-tested democratic values make J&K UT an attractive investment destination. The confidence of investors in Jammu Kashmir is reflected in the highest ever inflows of investment in the past 4 years, he said. The Lt Governor also reiterated his commitment for the extension of the new industrial development scheme in J&K.

Speaking on the achievements registered in Banking sector, the Lt Governor highlighted that the J&K Bank is one of the greatest turnaround success stories of the UT.

In 2019-20, the bank has reported loss of Rs.1139 Cr. It reported a profit of Rs. 1700 Cr in the year 2023-24. In current FY, J&K Bank clocked Rs. 991 Cr in profit, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the people to remain united, identify and isolate anti-national elements and those disrupting the peace.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the important role and contribution of Panchayati Raj Institutions, ULBs, and elected representatives in J&K’s development. He expressed hope that the Panchayati Raj elections would be held soon in J&K.

“My dream is to see that every family is prosperous. My dream is to see Faster development of the infrastructure, industries and fruits of growth reach the last person in the queue,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, beneficiaries under different government schemes shared their success stories.

The event also featured impressive performances by the artists celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

Sh Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament; Sh B R Sharma, Election Commissioner J&K; Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretaries, senior officers of Security Forces, Civil and Police Administration, and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.