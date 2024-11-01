Disengagement Process Along LAC “Almost Complete”: Rajnath

Itanagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the disengagement process in certain areas along LAC was “almost complete” based on consensus achieved between India and China.

Unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurating the Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khating Museum of Valour at Tawang, Singh referred to the broad consensus achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC.

“India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas,” he said.

“Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer,” he added.

Singh, who could not travel to Tawang due to inclement weather, virtually inaugurated the statue of Patel and the museum from Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The Defence minister recognised Major Bob Khating’s crucial role in establishing Indian administration up to McMahon Line in February 1951, highlighting Tawang’s strategic significance.

“Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The ‘Museum of Valour’ now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come,” he said.

Singh commended the Indian Army and local communities for their initiative in creating the museum.

Singh paid glowing tributes to Sardar Patel, acknowledging his instrumental role in unifying over 560 princely states post-independence, a feat that stands as a testament to his indomitable resolve and commitment to a unified India.

“This statue ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ will inspire people reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours,” he said.

The Defence minister underscored the significance of unity and harmony, and the North-East’s unique role in the nation’s identity. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring economic and infrastructure development of the entire region.

