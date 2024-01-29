SC transfers to itself pleas related to caste certificate scam in MBBS admissions in West Bengal

By on No Comment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred to itself pleas related to a tussle between two benches of the Calcutta High Court over the issue of a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in issuance of caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category seats.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it has decided to transfer all the cases related to the issue to itself and directed completion of pleadings in a period of three weeks.

“We will list the pleas exactly after three weeks,” said the bench which also comprised justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose.

SC transfers to itself pleas related to caste certificate scam in MBBS admissions in West Bengal added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.