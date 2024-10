Srinagar: A man allegedly slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon near Chanpora Bypass area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said soon after the incident he was taken to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

He has been identified as Sayar Ahmad (25) son of Bilal Ahmad of Batmaloo.

The official said that the reason behind this extreme step is not known yet, while investigations has been taken up—(KNO)