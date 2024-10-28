14.6 C
Sinha reviews preparations for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

By KR Desk
Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the preparations for observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Run for Unity event and J&K UT foundation day, here at Raj Bhawan today.
The Chief Secretary, Sh Atal Dulloo; DGP Sh Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Sh Chandraker Bharti; ADGP Law & Order, Sh Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari; Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officials, in person and through virtual mode, attended the meeting. The officers gave their suggestions for the implementation of various programmes.
The Lieutenant Governor directed the District Administrations and the line departments to ensure all arrangements for hassle- free and smooth conduct of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Run for Unity and J&K UT foundation day events.
The officials were directed to organize “Run for Unity” at all District Headquarters and to ensure participation of citizens from different age groups to celebrate the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.
The Lieutenant Governor directed the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and senior police and administrative officials to put in place all the arrangements for the grand celebration of J&K UT Foundation Day in Jammu and Srinagar.
In view of the festive season, the Lt Governor instructed the officials to take all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power & water supply, proper cleanliness and sanitation measures and make elaborate arrangements with regard to security and Law & Order.

