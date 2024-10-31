Disengagement process in certain areas along LAC “almost complete”: Rajnath

ITANAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the disengagement process in certain areas along LAC was “almost complete” based on consensus achieved between India and China.

Unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurating the Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khating Museum of Valour at Tawang, Singh referred to the broad consensus achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC.

“India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas,” he said.