Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will on Monday reach Bihar through Kishanganj, a district with a heavy Muslim population which is also a party stronghold.

Gandhi’s Bihar tour comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.

This is Gandhi’s first visit to Bihar since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

