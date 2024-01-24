Retired J&K handicrafts employees thanks LG for swift salary processing

Srinagar: The VRS and retired employees of J&K Handicrafts (Sale & Export) Corporation have extended their sincere gratitude to the Governor of UT J&K, Manoj Sinha for deputing Mr. Mehamood Imran Chaudary as the Financial Advisor of the Corporation.
Mr. Mehamood Imran’s sincerity, diligence, and pro-employee approach were immediately evident upon joining, as he promptly cleared 50 percent of the leave salary pending for the past year, the VRS employees said in a press release.
In light of this positive development, the VRS employees humbly request the Financial Advisor to expedite the clearance of their long-pending salary and the increment for the year 2020,they said.
“A heartfelt thank you is extended to Mr. Mehamood Imran for being an incredible advisor and listener. The retirees appreciate his efforts in providing perspective and preparing them for future successes. Wishing Mr. Mehamood Imran every success in his bright future,” the statement reads.