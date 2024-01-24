AAP will not enter alliance with Congress in Punjab for Lok Sabha polls, says CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his party will not enter into an alliance with the Congress in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reiterating that the AAP will win all 13 seats.

Mann’s statement comes on a day West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will not ally with the Congress for the parliamentary polls in that state.

The AAP is part of the 28-party INDIA bloc along with the Congress, TMC and the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

