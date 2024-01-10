SDPO Pampore conducts meeting to address public concerns

Stresses joint efforts to tackle social problems, enhance public safety

Pampore: To strengthen the police public relations and to bring people nearer to the police for better output in the prevention and detection of crime and to solve the problems of the general public, a Police Public meeting was held in the premises of Wahab Sahab Shar Shali in Pampore area of Police district Awantipora by Sub Division Police Office (SDPO) Pampore in which a large number of respectable persons of the area participated.

The meeting was chaired by SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan accompanied by SHO Khrew Rehman Tandoli, police officials told Kashmir Reader.

The meeting was attended by respectable citizens, local imams, religious leaders, and chowkidar, besides people of the Wahab Sahab, Gujjar Basti, and Shar Shali also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, various issues of public importance including the drug menace and other several issues were discussed.

The chairing officer SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan assured the participants that their genuine grievances about the police will be resolved on priority and the issues of civil administration will be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal.

SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan advised participants to keep a vigilant eye on their children and keep away from drugs, emphasizing the severe consequences of drug involvement. He directed imams to use Friday prayers as an opportunity to appeal to the community, urging them to safeguard their children from drugs and to stay away from other criminal activities.

The SDPO encouraged the community to keep their children safe from these harmful influences and to inform the police about anyone engaging in criminal behaviour.

The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation with the police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of the police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.

