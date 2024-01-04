Severe cold sweeps across Valley, minus 6.6°C in Pahalgam

Srinagar: There was no let up in severe cold wave conditions in Kashmir Valley with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 6.6°C on Wednesday. Also moderate fog reduced visibility and brought difficulties to commuters in plains of Jammu, a meteorological department official here said.

He said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.8°C, same as on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.6°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against minus 6.2°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.2°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 0.3°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.8°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 7.7°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.6°C, Batote 2.6°C and Bhaderwah 0.3°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather till January 3.

From January 4-5, he said, there is possibility of generally cloudy and dry weather over plains and “very light” snow over “isolated extreme higher reaches”. From January 6-7, mainly dry weather is expected. “Overall, there is no significant weather activity till January 7,” he added.

Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain/snow over isolated higher reaches on January 8, he said.

