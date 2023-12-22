ADGP Vijay Kumar to hold addl charge of Dir ACB, J&K

Srinagar: The administration on Friday assigned additional charge of the post of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Vijay Kumar.

An order, reads that “in the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Vijay Kumar, IPS (RR:97), Additional Director General Police (Law & Order), J&K, shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving Shri Anand Jain, IPS (RR:99), Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, of additional charge of the said post.”—(KNO)

