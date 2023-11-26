IASOWA: CS for expanding ambit of activities

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today releases the fourth edition of IAS Officers’ Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K magazine titled ‘Udaan’ held at Golf Course, Sidhra here.

This special magazine was released in a simple function organized by the IAS Officers’ Wives Association, J&K and also attended by its President, Dr.Amita Mehta; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Secretary, Revenue, PiyushSingla besides the members of the association.

On the occasion the Dr Mehta applauded the efforts of the members for publishing this magazine periodically at regular intervals. He commended them for bringing out magazine with such an impressive content and layout.

Dr Mehta maintained that these women are doing a yeoman’s job by taking time for all the social and environmental causes. He congratulated them for being as active as their counterparts. He asked them that this is a good platform to promote different kinds of activities including honing of all the creative and intellectual skills of the members.

Dr Mehta thanked the Association for all the social work the group is doing in reaching out to the underprivileged, providing them assistance for education and livelihoods besides other initiatives to protect the environment for welfare of society.

The Chief Secretary also took this occasion to suggest to the association to further expand the ambit of its activities and make it a yearlong affair across the length and breadth of the UT.

He suggested them that today there are number of scenic places around the city of Jammu to explore. He asked them to explore holding of art, culture and sports events, besides visits to places like Jambu Zoo, Bahu Fort, Gharana Wetland or Eco-Park. He told them to enjoy their work for its positive impact on our social fabric here in the UT.

In her message the President, IASOWA, Dr Amita Mehta called ‘Udaan’ a piece of hard work of all the active members in penning down their creative self. She urged all the members to utilize this platform for personal and professional growth. She encouraged them to take this initiative started couple of years ago to new heights as the members are talented and determined to carry forward the tradition.

She called the publication a transformational and a productively engaging enterprise. She further said that it is a small step towards a long journey characterized by empowerment of women & children, safeguarding environment and fighting social ills like corruption and drug addiction.

The President expressed her gratitude towards each member for her successful tenure in the Association. She termed it a powerful voice that has been there to catalyze positive changes in the society. She said that the association has a very bright future as all its members are very responsible and intelligent. She eulogised the friendship and camaraderie that has been part of the community service and other accomplishments to the credit of this association.

The issue has wide range of topics including about the empowerment of women and children, safeguarding of nature and environment, cooking tips, fashion and other activities carried out by IASOWA in the UT.

It was further elaborated during the event that other objectives of the association comprises of welfare of society, physical and mental health, experience sharing & caring, health care counseling, celebration of festivals and holding and popularizing of Yoga here.

The members of the association who were present during this release function included Mrs Manu Bhatnagar, Mrs Tabasum Ganai, Mrs Rekha Jain, Mrs Ruchi Gupta, Dr Aafreen Wahid, Mrs Anuradha Jangid, Mrs Jayshree Kundal, Mrs GeetanjaliSingla and Mrs Asha Pole.

The slogan of the magazine as inscribed on it is ‘IASOWA J&K is working towards the welfare of society and environment’ and has been issued with the technical assistance provided by Raja SaqibQayoom and Tanveer Hussain Dar, the role of whom was duly recognised on this occasion.

