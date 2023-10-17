Two-day symposium on ‘Molecular Diagnostics in Era of Genomics and Proteomics’ held at KU

Srinagar: In an endeavour to foster scientific knowledge, exchange and promote cutting-edge research in the realm of molecular diagnostics, the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation (CIRI) at the University of Kashmir, in collaboration with the Sun Pharma Science Foundation, hosted a two-day symposium titled “Molecular Diagnostics in the Era of Genomics and Proteomics.” The symposium aims to foster an environment where experts could share their knowledge, exchange ideas, and inspire the next generation of researchers.

In her address at the symposium, Vice Chancellor, KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan applauded the role that the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation (CIRI) is playing within the University and its significance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. She highlighted CIRI’s evolution as a prominent research centre, emphasizing the university’s commitment to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge research.

Prof. Khan expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Sun Pharma Science Foundation for choosing to collaborate with the University of Kashmir, recognizing the importance of such industry-academia partnerships. She emphasized that such collaborations are instrumental in bridging the gap between academic research and real-world applications, ultimately benefiting society.

During her speech, Prof. Khan also discussed the university’s ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting contemporary research facilities. She elaborated on how the institution is committed to providing researchers with access to state-of-the-art technology and resources, thereby empowering them to explore new frontiers of scientific knowledge.

The keynote address by Prof. Virender S Chauhan, a renowned scientist and former UGC Chairman who currently heads the Sun Pharma Science Foundation, resonated deeply with the audience. He emphasized the importance of scientists actively engaging with society. Prof. Chauhan further illustrated this concept by highlighting how scientists globally collaborated to develop the COVID-19 vaccine in an astonishingly short span of 63 days. This extraordinary feat, driven by the power of genomics and proteomics, emphasized the significance of timely scientific contributions to society.

Prof. Hemalatha Balram from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) underscored the unique significance of this symposium, particularly in the context of Kashmir’s academic and scientific landscape. She emphasized the critical role of academic events like this in nurturing young minds and expanding the horizons of knowledge in the region.Prof. Hemalatha Balram further enriched the event by emphasizing the potential of such initiatives to shape the future of scientific research and healthcare not only in Kashmir but on a broader scale as well.

Prof. Irshad Nawchoo, Dean of Research at the University of Kashmir, delivered an inaugural note that focused on the use of cutting-edge genomics and proteomics technologies in contemporary research. He emphasized the translational aspects of molecular diagnostics in diagnosing and treating diseases, emphasizing how these technologies have the potential to revolutionize healthcare by enabling precise, personalized medicine.

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, the Registrar of the University of Kashmir, provided insights into the latest research facilities being established at CIRI. He highlighted how these facilities are transforming the research landscape at the university, making it a hub for ground-breaking interdisciplinary research in genomics, proteomics, and molecular diagnostics.

Dr. Altaf Bhat, the coordinator of CIRI, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests from various parts of the country. He elaborated on the strong connection between molecular diagnostics and the fields of genomics and proteomics in the modern era. His remarks illuminated how these domains are interwoven, and advancements in one area invariably lead to progress in the others.

The event brought together prominent academics, renowned scientists, and a multitude of enthusiastic students to discuss the future of molecular diagnostics and its pivotal role in modern healthcare and scientific research. Their insights and experiences shed light on the crucial role these fields play in advancing research, diagnostics, and healthcare.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print