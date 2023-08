Srinagar:

Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches in Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A top official said that SIU Shopian was carried raids in connection with case of attacks on non-local labourers.

He further said that raids were carried for the case FIR 126 of 2023.

Till this report was being filed, no arrested or recovery was being reported.(GNS)

