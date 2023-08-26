SC irked over non-grant of ‘plough’ symbol to National Conference for Ladakh Hill Council polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday termed as “unfair” the act of the Ladakh administration of not granting the ‘plough’ poll symbol to the National Conference for the upcoming Ladakh Hill Council elections despite the order of the high court in this regard.

“It is unfair… We will set aside the election schedule if need arises,” a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah orally observed while hearing the appeal of the Union Territory of Ladakh against the order of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The Union Territory (UT) has filed an appeal against the order of the High Court asking it to notify the ‘plough’ symbol to the party. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the party, said the last date for filing nomination was on August 16.

