India, China offer differing views on which side sought Modi-Xi conversation

New Delhi:Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conversation in Johannesburg, India and China on Friday offered divergent views on which side sought the engagement with Indian sources saying that a Chinese request for a bilateral meeting is pending.

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi held the conversation on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Johannesburg.

The conversation was not a structured bilateral meeting and was an informal one.

