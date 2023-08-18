Two terror modules busted in Uri, 8 associates of LeT arrested: Police

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district busted twin terror modules by arresting eight terrorist associates on Friday.

Addressing a presser in Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Nagpure said that a joint team of Baramulla Police and Army’s 16 SIKHLI during a patrolling and area domination at Churunda Uri noticed one suspected person who was roaming in the area.

The person tried to flee while noticing patrolling party, but was apprehended tactfully, he said.

During his personal search, two grenades were recovered from his possession and he was taken into custody immediately.

The arrested person was later on identified as Showkat Ali Awan, son of Abdul Karim Awan of Churunda Uri.

During further questioning, he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din, Shukur Din of Churunda Uri and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana, son of Umer Din of Churunda, who were questioned and upon their disclosure two Grenades, one Chinese Pistol, one Pistol Magazine & four live rounds were recovered from their possession, Amod said.

The SSP further said, that similarly at Powarian Thaial Uri on 11-08-2023, during naka checking at Powarian Thajal Uri signaled one vehicle Maruti Swift bearing number CHOID-9588 to stop, who was coming from Thajal to Uri, the vehicle was stopped, however, driver and other four persons boarding the vehicle insisted the naka party to allow them to proceed hospital due to certain medical emergencies upon which naka party felt suspicious about them.

The naka party immediately started search of the vehicle and during search four hand grenades, two Pistols, two Pistol Magazines, 10 live rounds & cash Rs 50,000 was recovered.

All the five persons including the driver were taken into custody immediately, who were later identified as Akhter Bhat, son of Niyaz Bhat of Tarzoo Sopore, Mohammad Aslam Khatana, son of Ata Mohammad of Churunda Uri, Muneer Ahmad, son of Mohiuddin of Jabla Uri, Mudasir Yousuf Gokno, son of Mohammad Yousuf of Krankshivan & Bilal Ahmad Dar, son of Gh Mohiuddin of Hardushiva Sopore.

“The accused are involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities,” Amod said.

“The Clcases under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act were registered in Police Station Uri and further investigations have been taken up,” he added—

