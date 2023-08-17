Over 100 arrested, probe ordered in attacks on churches and homes of Christians in Pakistan

Lahore: Pakistani authorities have arrested more than 100 people in connection with the unprecedented mob attack on 21 churches of the Christian community in Punjab province even as the government on Thursday ordered a high-level probe into the riots over blasphemy allegations.

Scores of churches and homes belonging to Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, some 130 km from the provincial capital, were burnt down on Wednesday by a mob enraged over reports that two Christians had desecrated the Quran.

According to the Punjab government, over 100 people, including activists of the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), have been taken into custody for attacking homes and churches of Christians over the alleged blasphemy.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print