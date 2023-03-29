Upward trend in daily Covid-19 positive cases In J&K: Govt

Secretary Health Calls For Increased Testing Of All Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, Influenza Like Illness Cases

Jammu, March 28: Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, today convened a meeting to review current COVID-19 situation besides assessing preparedness for tackling the pandemic with all the stakeholders of Health & Medical Department.

Mission Director NHM J&K, Ayushi Sudan, gave a brief presentation regarding status of COVID-19 in J&K besides presenting a snapshot of COVID cases, testing and vaccination scenario in the J&K.

It was informed that country wide there is an upward trend in daily positive cases being reported including the J&K where the active positive cases have gone up in last 2 weeks.

Secretary directed all the officers to remain vigilant and prepare themselves for the emerging situation. He asked all the Chief Medical Officers and Principals of GMCs for operationalization of separate flu clinics in health facilities and focus on increased testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza like Illness (ILI) cases with instructions to send all the RTPCR Positive test samples for Genome Sequencing to SKIMS, Soura. He further directed Principal GMC Jammu and Srinagar to ensure early operationalization of Genome Sequencing Laboratories in both the medical colleges.

Secretary impressed upon all the administrators to undertake Mock Drill across all Health Facilities uniformly across the UT on 10th April 2023 to ensure Operational Readiness for management of COVID in all identified dedicated facilities including GMCs, DHs and CHCs with specific focus on Oxygen Plants (LMO/ PSA/ Manifold), Ventilators, Logistics and Human Resources.

Further, directions were issued to all the Principals of Government Medical Colleges and Director Health Services Jammu and Kashmir to ensure availability of Testing Kits, Drugs and Supplies in coordination with J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited. Further Directorate of Family Welfare was asked to ensure availability of COVID vaccination as per the requirements of districts to vaccinate the eligible population in all districts.

In order to limit transmission of disease, he exhorted upon the need for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior including wearing of masks in hospital premises by patients, health professionals and health workers. He also exhorted upon the comorbid and elderly persons to avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated places.

The meeting was attended by Director, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, all Principals of Government Medical Colleges along with HoDs of Medicine, Microbiology, and PSM, SKIMS Bemina, Srinagar, Director General Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, Director Health Services Kashmir and Jammu, Director (Coordination) New GMCs, Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Joint Director Planning, H&ME, State Surveillance Officers Kashmir and Jammu, and Chief Medical Officers.

