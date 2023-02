Srinagar: The bank Security guard who was fired upon by militants on Sunday succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the official said.

A senior police officer said that the security guard who was critically wounded in militant succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Earlier militants fired upon Sanjay Pandith son of Kashi Naath Pandith resident of Achan. He was by profession a Security guard at a bank for past 40 years.(GNS)

