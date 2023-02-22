Polling underway for Delhi mayoral election; MPs, councillors cast vote

New Delhi: Voting began on Wednesday to elect the new mayor of Delhi as the municipal House met after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post.

BJP MPs Meenakashi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes.

Other BJP MPs — Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari — and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta have also exercised their franchise. AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Atishi have also caste their votes.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print