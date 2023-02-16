Snowfall forecast on Feb 19-20

Srinagar: Weather department on Wednesday predicted occasional cloudy but mainly dry weather till February 18 and possibility of light rain and snow in plains and light to moderate snow in middle and higher reaches during late night of 19th to 20th afternoon.

A meteorological department official here also said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against the previous night’s minus 1.6°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.2°C against minus 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 1.7°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 6.0°C (above normal by 3.1°C), Katra 10.6°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.4°C (3.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 10.4°C and minus 13.4°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

