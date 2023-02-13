SC dismisses petition challenging J&K delimitation

Srinagar: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition challenging delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir.

A division bench of the Apex Court dismissed the petition challenging the notifications for delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary segments in J&K.

On March 6, 2020, the Centre had constituted a three-panel headed by former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Desai .Its two other members were Chief Election Commissioner and J&K’s State Election Commissioner.

It was entrusted with the work of delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of 2011 Census and in accordance with the provisions of Part-V of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the provisions of Delimitation Act, 2002(33 of 2002). The Commission unveiled its final order on May 5, 2022 and allocated six additional seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir.

It also reserved nine seats for schedule tribes-Six in Jammu region and three in Kashmir—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print