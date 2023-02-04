Supreme Court gets five new judges

New Delhi:Five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13 last year.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print