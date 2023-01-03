Entrepreneurship awareness organized by MSME office for artisans

SRINAGAR: In order to create awareness among the artisan community about schemes available with the government for establishing Micro enterprises, an awareness program was organized by Branch MSME DFO Srinagar under Ministry of MSME GOI in collaboration with Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir at Craft Development Institute Srinagar.

The program was presided over by Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) Kashmir as chief guest and was attended by officers of various departments including Handicrafts/Handlooms, Industries and Commerce and MSME office.

The Director H&H interacted with the artisans in detail and gave patient hearing to the issues of artisans. He enlightened them about the initiatives taken by the government for development of handicraft/ handloom products in order to ensure sustainable livelihood for the artisans.

While interacting, artisans related to Carpet craft requested for providing space in order to establish looms.

Assistant Director MSME, Saheel Alaqband said that the program is organized with an objective to impart awareness to the artisans with respect to the schemes available and provide complete handholding support besides providing financial assistance. He said the current era is of skill and competencies and artisans besides being skilled need to be competent in the market while setting up their units.

Deputy Director H&H Kashmir, Shahid Ali motivated artisans for working under cooperative model wherein the department provides financial support as well.

Assistant Director, Zahid Rashid gave detailed information about the schemes available with the department of Handicrafts and Handlooms and training being imparted at different training centres.

Industrial Promotion Officer DIC Srinagar, Syed Zeeshan while delivering a detailed presentation about the PMEGP scheme underscored the potential of local textile industry and various benefits available with Industries and Commerce Department for establishment of MSME’s under the manufacturing sector.

Shahnawaz, a successful artisan cum entrepreneur, provided a roadmap to the artisans in order to increase the outreach of the products in the local and international market. 65 artisans participated in the program.

