SKUAST-K signs MoU with CIIIT Baramulla, Advance Tech India Pvt. Ltd Chandigarh

Srinagar: SK University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) signed MOU an (Memorandum of Understanding) with Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) Government Polytechnic College Baramulla under the Directorate of Skill Development, Govt. of J&K, and Advance Tech India Pvt. Ltd Chandigarh.

The idea was to nurture the innovative capabilities of the students and faculty and foster collaboration in the areas of research, student exchange programme in sandwich mode, guest faculty, placement guidance and involvement of the industry in reshaping the course curriculum. It is pertinent to mention that SKUAST-Kashmir has envisioned a roadmap to be an innovation-based knowledge-based and technology-driven mountainous agricultural University of the country. At the onset, Hon’bleVice-Chancellor Prof.Nazir Ahmad Ganai welcomed the delegates and discussed the modalities to enhance the innovative capabilities of the students in the agricultural domain. He stressed on employing the latest farm tools controlled by internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to reshape the landscape of the agricultural system. The Principal Government Polytechnic College BaramullaEr.AltafGowharprovided a brief outline about the training programmes conducted by CIIIT customized to fulfil the requirement of the student community and prepare them for industries. In the MOU document, the Director of Advance Tech India Pvt. Ltd. Arvind Dixit present an outline about the company and expressed his interest to be involved with the research programme activities of PG and Ph.D students of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. The MOU was signed by Associate Dean CoAE&T, Dr. Rohitashw Kumar and Principal CIIIT and Advance Tech India Pvt. Ltd. at a brief signing-in ceremony held at Vice-chancellor’s secretariat, Shalimar.

The signing-in was witnessed by Director Planning& MonitoringDr. H. R. Naik, Dean faculty of Horticulture Dr. S. H. Wani, OSD to Vice-ChancellorDr.AzmatAlam, Head FMPE, Dr.Jagvir Dixit, Head SWCE, Dr Junaid.N Khan and other faculty members CoAE&T, SKUAST-K.

