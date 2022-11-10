Dismantle support system of terrorism: Amit Shah to IB

New Delhi: In a meeting that started at 11am at a secret and highly secured location in the national capital and went on till 5pm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country that victory is possible only through a decisive fight against both terrorism as well as its support system.

Shah also said there is a need to control Left Wing Extremism by dismantling the financial and logistical support system. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IB chief Tapan Deka were among the officers who attended the meeting.

Shah stressed on the need to “strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies” of the states, an official statement said.

“We also have to make the country’s coastal security impenetrable. For this, we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port,” the home minister said.

‘Use drones to stop drugs smuggling’

Referring to the circulation of drugs, Shah said narcotics not only ruin the youth of the country but money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country, therefore everyone has to work together for its complete destruction. “We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones,” he said.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print