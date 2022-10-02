Policeman killed, CRPF man injured in Pingelan Pulwama attack

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed while a CRPF personnel was injured in a militant attack at Pingelan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

An official said that militants opened fire on joint team of forces in Pingelan Pulwama in which a policeman and CRPF personnel got injured.

Both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where policeman succumbed and CRPF personnel is being treated, he said.

He said the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

