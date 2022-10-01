Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Bandipora

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 assault rifles in Bandipora district, police said.
The cache was recovered in Nowshehra Nard area of the frontier Gurez sector in the north Kashmir district.
“Bandipora Police and Army recovered huge #arms & ammunition including 7 AK-47 rifles, 2 Pistols, 21 AK Magazines, 1190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades & other #incriminating materials in Nowshehra Nard, Gurez area of #Bandipora,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
The police said a case has been registered. PTI

