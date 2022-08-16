BGSBU celebrates Independence Day

Rajouri: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour and gaiety. The flag hoisting ceremony was held on the lawn of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor BGSBU received the guard of honour and unfurled the National flag. Prof. Akbar congratulated his fellow citizens on the eve of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Akbar paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who laid their lives in the struggle for India’s Independence. Prof. Akbar said that this day reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning, the beginning of an era of deliverance from the clutches of British colonialism for more than 200 years.

In his address, Prof. Akbar said that India is a great country and every Indian should be proud of this great nation. Prof. Akbar urged his fellow citizens to make the nation strong and vibrant. Prof. Akbar said that during 75 years of Independence, India has achieved a distinctive position on the globe and has emerged as one of the fastest economies in the world. He said that the India of today is much stronger and more vibrant and is on the path to becoming Vishav Guru.

Prof. Akbar said that on the 75th year of independence, under the leadership of PM Modi, we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This Amrit Mahotsav is a pledge to build a vibrant and self-reliant India. Prof. Akbar mentioned that on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has become the largest festival on earth.

He also urged the audience that we should always value our freedom and should have respect for our soldiers who are guarding the frontiers for our safety and security.

Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar, Deans of Various Schools, Heads of various departments, Faculty members, officers and staff of the university was present on the occasion.

