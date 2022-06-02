Protests rock Jammu amid demand to sack officers

Samba: Protests against the killing of a Hindu school teacher in Kulgam continued to rock several parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Rajni Bala (36) was shot dead by militants following which Kashmiri Pandits, employed under the PM package, had threatened to undertake mass migration from the Valley if they were not relocated to safe places within the next 24 hours.

The protesters on Wednesday blocked the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba and demanded dismissal of officers responsible for failing to transfer Bala to a safe place that resulted in her killing.

Meanwhile, Samba, the district the victim belonged to, observed a complete shut down to protest against the killing.

Posted at a government school in Gopalpora, Bala was shot in the head by militants on Tuesday. She succumbed to injuries at a hospital, according to police.

Hundreds of protesters took out a rally toward the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and raised anti-government and anti-Pakistan slogans.

They staged a sit-in on the highway, blocking the vehicular traffic and demanded dismissal of officers, especially that of Kulgam CEO, for turning down repeated requests of the couple and delaying Bala’s transfer to Kulgam for months.

The protestors also raised slogans against Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the complete failure on the security front to protect the Hindus serving in government offices in the Valley and burnt an effigy of the administration.

The administration led by Deputy commissioner Anuradha reached out to protesters to lift the blockade on the highway, but the agitated protesters continued their demonstration. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print