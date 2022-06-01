Terrorism will not end in one day: Jaishankar

Ahmedabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said terrorism will not end in one day and expressed confidence in winning the ongoing battle against extremism.

Responding to a question from reporters in Gujarat’s Vadodara city about the targeted killing of a teacher by militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Jaishankar said the Centre is confident of winning the battle against terrorism which has been going on for many years.

“Our fight against terrorism, which has been going on for several years, will continue. See, terrorism will not end in one day. But, even terrorists know that the present regime is not like the previous government,” Jaishankar told reporters after attending Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Vadodara.

Militants on Tuesday shot dead Kashmiri Pandit teacher Rajni Bala (36) in the Kulgam district, police said.

Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, officials had said.

“We will definitely take necessary steps against terrorism. Our battle against terrorism will continue and we are confident that we will be successful,” said the external affairs minister.

PTI

