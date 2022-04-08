Another non-local shot at in Pulwama district

Anantnag: Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured a non-local labourer on Thursday evening here in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Today’s incident is the fifth such incident since March 19 in Pulwama district, and has left as many as seven non-locals wounded.

The injured has been identified as Sonu Sharma, son of Banarsi Das, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab. “He has a bullet wound to his right thigh. He is stable, but has been shifted for specialised treatment,” a health official from Pulwama said.

A police official confirmed the incident and said that Sharma was shot at by unidentified militants at about 5:30 PM here in Yader village of Pulwama district.

“The injured was evacuated for treatment and is stable as per reports,” the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Following the shootout, a large contingent of armed forces cordoned off the area in a bid to try and nab the attackers.

“They however had fled by then,” the official said.

This ongoing spate of attacks on non-locals started on March 19, when a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh was shot at and injured in Pulwama district.

Since then, four more attacks have been carried out by unidentified gunmen. Police have intensified night patrolling in vulnerable areas but the attacks have continued unabated.

An attack on a Kashmiri Pandit was also reported from Shopian district recently. He was injured critically.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, recently said that more than 66 militants were killed in different gunfights between December last year and March this year.

He termed the attacks on non-locals as “frustration” on part of the militants.

