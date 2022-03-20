No construction Zone in 500 meters on both sides of Semi-Ring road: Div Com

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner, (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting regarding Town Planning Schemes (TPSs) along the upcoming Semi Ring Road, Construction of Western Foreshore Road of Dal Lake and Town Planning Scheme in Budgam.

The meeting was attended by DC Srinagar; Commissioner, SMC; VC, LCMA; VC, SDA; ADC Budgam, Chief Town Planner, Town Planning Organization; Chief Engineers of R&B, PHE, I&C, KPDCL & KPTCL; Project Director NHAI, Director, School of Planning and Architecture; Chief Town Planner, Gujarat besides other members and officers.

The meeting deliberated over the Town Planning Scheme on a community driven land management approach, viable alternative to land acquisition for planned and sustainable development, financial and land implications of Ring Road on proposed TPS, potential nodes along the Ring Road in all districts.

Besides, the meeting also discussed over development of Western Foreshore Road and its connection with Northern Foreshore Road and Boulevard for providing hassle free alternative access to NIT, University of Kashmir, Hazratbal and Mughal Gardens.

Town Plan Scheme proposed at Budgam Railway Station was also discussed.

Earlier, the Town Planner gave a detailed presentation regarding formulation, implementation of TPs, notification of TP areas, Constitution and Development of Board under TP act etc.

On the occasion, Div Com directed the concerned to collected the details of revenue villages connected by Ring Road in six districts and draft a notification regarding proposed Town Planning within the area on both sides of Ring Road.

To prepare Town Plan Schemes, Div Com directed for creating no construction Zone in 500 meters on both sides of Semi-Ring road.

He also directed ADC Budgam to depute patwaris of concerned halqas for verification of revenue records as requested by the TP officer for Town Plan near Railway Station, Budgam. Besides, Div Com directed him that the latest settlement records of the proposed TP area should be provided to concerned officers.

