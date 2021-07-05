No Covid deaths in Kashmir for first time in last 5 months

Srinagar: For the first time since the outbreak of Covid second wave, zero deaths were recorded in Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

Two Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu while 347 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported.

Of the new cases, 203 were reported in Kashmir Division and 144 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said. Two deaths were reported in Jammu Divisions. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported zero deaths.

One death each was reported in Doda and Ramban district.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 75, while Jammu district reported 13 new cases. The bulletin said that 426 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 163 from Jammu Division and 263 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,967 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 75 new cases and currently has 763 active cases, with 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 245 active cases, with 28 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 31 new cases and currently has 233 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 13 new cases and currently has 149 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 14 new cases and currently has 219 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 18 new cases and has 150 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 16 new cases and has 111 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 19 new cases and has 181 active cases with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 6 new cases and has 172 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 11 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 13 new cases, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 10, Doda 13, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 4, Samba 2, Poonch 11, Ramban 8, and Reasi 75

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print