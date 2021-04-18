Court seeks report from police about harassment in Srinagar College

Srinagar: A trial court on Saturday directed Station House Officer (SHO) of Soura Police Station to furnish a status report about the incident which took place in Law College Nowshera on April 15.

The direction was passed after an application was moved by Advocate Amir Masoodi on behalf of the students of BALLB 8th semester mentioning that on 15 April, 2021 three persons namely Akeel Khan, Majid Khan and Javid Ahmad who are not the students of the said College forcibly entered into the premises without any authority and permission.

“The accused persons were carrying lethal/deadly weapons like knuckle dusters and German knives in their hands. They started hurling abuses and used profanity language at the complainants and women students of the college,” the application reads.

It said that the accused persons are continuously threatening the innocent students on phone and social media.

“Already this issue has been brought before the college authorities and concerned police station with a written complaint but the SHO has refused to accept it. Also, a copy was forwarded to SSP Srinagar but no heed has been paid to it,” it said.

Compelled by the circumstances, the application says that the students of the college came on the roads for the redressal of their grievances and protection of lives.

It was pleaded that the accused persons be dealt with law and the concerned police station be directed to lodge an FIR against them.

However early this week students of the junior batch had alleged that their seniors from eighth semester of the college had harassed and beaten them which has been denied by the seniors.

A 3rd semester student had alleged one of the senior students of damaging his eardrum when the scuffle broke in the college.

