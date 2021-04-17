Polytechnic exams postponed

Srinagar: Board of Technical Education (BOTE) on Friday postponed all examinations in Jammu and Kashmir till further orders.

“All principals and students are notified that the examinations in all polytechnic colleges of 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th semesters scheduled as per the already notified date sheet is postponed due to the present COVID-19 situation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official order.

Meanwhile, the government of India also postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) that was scheduled to be held on April 18.

