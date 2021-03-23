With 104 new cases, Kashmir now has 1,250 Covid patients

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but 132 new positive cases were reported.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 104 from Kashmir and 28 from Jammu division.

It said that 86 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 17 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,336 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 77 new cases and currently has 694 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 6 new cases and currently has 118 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 90 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 37 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 19 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 15 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 18 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 27 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 25 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print