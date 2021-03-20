152 fresh Covid cases in J&K, one more dies

Srinagar: A resident of Jammu died of Covid while 152 new positive cases were reported on Friday.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 121 from Kashmir and 31 from Jammu division.

It also said that 72 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 6 from Jammu Division and 66 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1152 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 69 new cases and currently has 564 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 15 new cases and currently has 107 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 15 new cases and currently has 69 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 29 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 6 new cases and currently has 23 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 21 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 12 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 4 new cases and currently has 26 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 20 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 4, Doda 2, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0

