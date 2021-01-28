New Covid cases in Kashmir more than 3 times than in Jammu

One death, of Baramulla resident, reported in last 24 hours

Srinagar: A resident of Baramulla district was the lone Covid-19 related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours up to Wednesday evening, officials said.

The government’s daily Covid-19 bulletin said that 77 new positive cases were reported in J&K the 24 hours up to Wednesday evening, 18 from Jammu division and 59 from Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that 129 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 55 from Jammu Division and 74 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,050 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 23 new cases and currently has 291 active cases, with 17 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 39 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 49 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 60 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 34 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases, has 52 active cases with 5 patients recovering in last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 22 active cases. It reported no patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 67 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 29 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 30 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 16 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

