8 fatalities, 697 new cases

Srinagar: Eight deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded on Friday evening taking the toll of victims to 1366 while 697 fresh cases took the Covid tally to more than 89k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five casualties were reported from Jammu division and three from Kashmir valley.

So far 1366 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 916 in Kashmir and 450 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 328 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (134), Budgam (90), Pulwama (75), Kupwara (71), Anantnag (70), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (42), Shopian (33), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 236 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (40), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (25), Poonch (22), Ramban (11), Kishtwar (11), and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 697 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 40 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 8909 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among them, 385 cases were positive recorded today from Kashmir valley and 298 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 155, followed by Baramulla 40, Kupwara 21, Budgam 28, Pulwama 19, Ganderbal 23, Anantnag 45, Bandipora 21, Kulgam 21, and zero in Shopian..

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 121, followed by Rajouri 21, Udhampur 4, Kathua 14, Samba 19, Reasi 20, Doda 30, Kishtwar 31 , Poonch 44, and Ramban 8.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 17,401 total cases followed by Budgam with 5582, Baramulla 5105, Pulwama 43,70, Kupwara 40,19, Anantnag 3905, Bandipora 3795, Ganderbal 3277, Kulgam 2382, and Shopian 2112.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15,871followed by Rajouri 3095, Doda 2473, Udhampur 2552, Kathua 2318, Poonch 2114, Samba 2053, Ramban 1485, Kishtwar 1660, and Reasi 1186.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 8909, which include 5209 in Kashmir and 3700 in Jammu.

Officials said that 838 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 457 from Kashmir and 381 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 76479 which include 45823 from Kashmir and 30656 from Jammu division.

