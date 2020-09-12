3 labourers injured in hot oil barrel burst in Tangmarg

Srinagar: Three labourers suffered burn injuries after a hot oil barrel burst at a unit in Kunzer Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, two among the three injured labourers suffered serious burns and they have been shifted for advance medical treatment to SMHS hospital here. The other injured has been admitted locally, they said. Police have reached the spot and further details are awaited, as per official sources. The incident occurred inside a local unit in the area, they added.

The injured have been identified as Wasim Ahmad, Mohammad Latief and Bilal Ahmad, all residents of Batpora. (GNS)

