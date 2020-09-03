Night restrictions in Baramulla for entire September

Baramulla: The district administration Baramulla has again imposed night restrictions — from 10pm to 5am — across the district for the entire month of September.
In a fresh order issued by District Magistrate Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo on Wednesday, it is stated that the restrictions are being imposed in view of fresh guidelines on lockdown measures issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government vide order dated 31-08-2020.
“Now, therefore, in pursuance of fresh guidelines/instructions, district magistrate (DM) Baramulla in exercise of powers vested in me under section 144-CRPC do hereby impose restrictions on the movement of individuals/vehicles from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am within the district Baramulla,” the order says.
“However, in case of any medical emergency the forces deployed at various nakas are directed to allow them after proper verification and document check. This order shall remain in force from 01 September to 30 September 2020,” the order says.