Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee dies aged 84

Srinagar: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee has died at R R Hospital aged 84.
His son, Abhijeet Mukherjee made the announcement on Twitter.
“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !
I thank all of You, ” Abhijeet wrote.
The former Indian President was tested Covid-19 positive after which his condition worsened and he was put ona ventilator.
