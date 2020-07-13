Baramulla DM cracks whip on violation of Covid precautions

All gatherings banned, parks, gyms closed

Baramulla: The district administration Baramulla passed another order on Sunday in which people were warned to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) specified to prevent Covid-19 transmission, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

The order issued by District Magistrate Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo reads, “All the gym centres, cinema halls, entertainment parks, spas, theatres, bars, auditorium, assembly halls, social, religious, political, and other gatherings will be closed till further orders.”

It adds, “For the past few days it has been found that in the violation of above SOPs some people have organised sports tournaments, gymnasium activities, and significant number of people have been seen visiting religious places and organising religious congregations. Whereas, penalty including sealing of gym centres has been initiated and even violators have been fined but still the violation is continuing, which is a matter of serious concern and can prove source of spread of covid.

“In view of the above, it is hereby ordered that no person or persons/ organisations are allowed to carry out the above activities, including visiting religious places within the territorial jurisdiction of Baramulla district without proper permission from authorities. Anybody found in violation shall be dealt with strictly, which may include fine/FIR. The law informant agencies including police, revenue officers, Auqaf/ local management of religious places are directed to ensure that no violation is allowed and violators are dealt strictly as per law.”

In a press conference at his office on Sunday, Itoo further said that a special women’s squad shall be formed to monitor the observance of SOPs by women.

Itoo also informed that it shall be mandatory for every shopkeeper to have a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by the competent authority, without which the shopkeeper won’t be allowed to open shop. He added that the administration has decided to fumigate the entire market once every week so that sanitation is maintained. He further said that about 39 areas have been identified as potential hotspots wherein special measures shall be taken which include random sampling, mass testing, etc.

Regarding work on developmental projects in the district, Itoo said that a nodal officer has been appointed with the mandate to monitor whether the health advisories, especially maintaining social distancing and using safety gears are being followed by workers. He also informed that SDMs/Tehsildars shall monitor the implementation of SOPs and guidelines in their respective jurisdictions.

Itoo informed that so far about 28,000 samples have been tested for Covid-19, among which 1251 were found positive. Among these positive cases, 513 have recovered thereby leaving only 707 as active cases. Moreover, 32 deaths have been reported in the district.

He further informed that about 45 shops have so far been sealed for violating the prescribed guidelines. He said that an amount of Rs 59,500 has been realised as fine and 3 FIRs have been registered against the violators. Itoo informed that special flying squads have sealed about 14 gym centres for violating the laid down guidelines and warned that more such vigorous measures shall be taken in the coming days.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print