Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Named Next Army Chief

New Delhi, June 11: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been named as the next Chief of Army Staff, and he will succeed General Manoj C Pande who demits office on June 30. Lt Gen Dwivedi’s appointment will come into effect at the end of the month. Lieutenant General Dwivedi held the position of the Deputy Chief of the Army Staff since February 2024. Prior to this, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command in the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh from February 2022-2024. He was commissioned into the Jammu And Kashmir Rifles Regiment and in a career spanning over 39 years, he served across a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles. He served a number of important Command, Staff and Instructional
