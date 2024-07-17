3 tourists die in accident near Zojila pass

SRINAGAR: Three tourists died and a minor was injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on Zojia pass on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Panimatha near captain morh on the Zojila pass when a Sumo vehicle skidded off the road after the driver lost control over it and fell into a deep gorge this morning, police said.

The vehicle was on its way to Kargil from Sonamarg when it met with an accident at Captain Morh resulting in the death of three tourists including two women on the spot and a child was critically injured.

The critically injured child, after providing first aid at the nearby health facility, has been shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar for special treatment, they said.

The driver of the vehicle has survived in the accident, police said, adding the identity of the deceased and injured is yet to be ascertained.

Soon after the accident, police and civil officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. (Agencies)

