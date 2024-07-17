Committed to ‘eliminate scourge of terrorism’: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and asserted that the security forces are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in the region.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi also briefed Singh on the anti-terror operation in Doda district.
Singh also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in the gunfight.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Singh said: “Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave and courageous Indian Army Soldiers in a counter terrorist operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda (J&K). My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.”
He added, “The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region”.
