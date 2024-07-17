Opposition Trains Guns On Govt

New Delhi: The opposition parties, meanwhile, attacked the Centre, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying such horrific incidents one after the other are extremely worrying and the Army soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of “BJP’s wrong policies”.
Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir including two main regional parties — the National Conference and the PDP — condemned the Doda incident.
The PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti, demanded the sacking of J-K Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain.
Mufti expressed concerns over the increasing casualties among young Army officers in the region and sought accountability for the “loss of 50 soldiers in the past 32 months” in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “heads should have rolled by now” and the DGP should have been sacked.
In Ranchi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, underscoring the country’s commitment to ensuring peace in the region.
Congress workers held anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu and criticised the BJP-led government for the “failure of the security grid” in Jammu and Kashmir to address the escalating terrorist activities.
Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, hundreds of workers took out a march and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. They demanded immediate comprehensive operations to clear the hills of Jammu of terrorist elements.